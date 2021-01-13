Virginia Tech earns an 'F' for governing board accountability, advocacy group says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Radford University received an overall C grade. The report gave Radford an A for “board transparency,” an F for “member accessibility” and a D for “board receptiveness” to public comment.

George Mason University received a B+, the highest score among the 15 schools. Virginia Military Institute earned an F and the University of Virginia earned a B.

“The work we did in this audit was really exhaustive and very detailed,” Toscano said.

Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman, said the university's response to the audit is captured in a Nov. 20 letter from the Council of Presidents — which includes the leaders of the state’s public colleges — to Toscano.

“We appreciate your dedication to transparency and accountability, and share it, but it is worth noting that the criteria employed in your organization’s assessment are not based on state law, and many of us have noted errors and omissions in your organization’s review of our institutions’ practices,” the Council wrote Toscano. “PCAPT’s lack of communication and transparency throughout this project, including a failure to engage with the board professionals on any of our campuses, has been disappointing and limits the credibility and utility of PCAPT’s report.”