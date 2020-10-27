Virginia Tech, Radford University gain millions in coronavirus aid

Virginia Tech and Radford University are among schools receiving millions of dollars more in coronavirus aid money.

Virginia will dole out more than $116 million in federal funds to colleges and universities to help cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

“This additional $116 million in funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this health crisis," he said in a press release.

The money will be given to public universities and medical centers for telework expenses, personal protective equipment, sanitization and COVID-19 testing. Funding is aimed at covering previous and upcoming COVID-19 costs through the end of this year.

Tech will receive $13,296,727 from the state via federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. Only the Virginia Commonwealth University health system received more, at $19,887,400.

The University of Virginia is set to get $11,168,224.

Radford will receive $3,569,767 and the Roanoke Higher Education Center is earmarked for $178,168.