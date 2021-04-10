Virginia Tech to celebrate 2020 grads on campus this spring

Virginia Tech will hold a commencement on campus next month for Class of 2020 graduates who missed out on an in-person celebration last spring.

The university announced that the ceremony will take place in Lane Stadium at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12.

Students who graduated in 2020 may also attend one of the two Class of 2021 graduate school ceremonies, which are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, and 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

The commencement this spring will not preclude another event for the Class of 2020 that is still to be determined, the university said.

“These ceremonies in May will not replace a celebration at a later date for the Class of 2020 and their families. All 2020 graduates will be welcomed back to celebrate together when public health restrictions have eased,” Tech said in its announcement.

A majority of Class of 2020 grads surveyed didn’t want to return to campus next month to celebrate with the Class of 2021, the university had previously said. On Wednesday, Tech noted that some alumni did want to participate in a commencement this spring.

As with other commencements next month, Class of 2020 grads may bring up to four guests.