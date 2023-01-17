Virginia Western seeks nominees for distinguished alumni award

Nominations have opened for Virginia Western Community College’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award, established in 2006, honors Virginia Western graduates who have made a lasting impact on the Roanoke Valley community.

To qualify for the award, nominees need to have graduated from or attended at least two semesters of classes at Virginia Western, and must have shown “extraordinary distinction and success in their profession or life,” according to a press release from the college.

Anyone interested can nominate a former student or alumna for the award by filling out a nomination form at virginiawestern.edu/alumni. The nomination will also require two letters of reference detailing reasons why the nominee should be considered.

Nominations for the award will close on Feb. 28, and the recipient or recipients of the honor will be announced during a special scholarship awards ceremony in the spring.

For more information, contact Amanda Mansfield, the Virginia Western Community College philanthropy director, at 540-857-6962.