Weddle announces school board re-election bid in Botetourt

Botetourt County's school board chairwoman has announced that she plans to run for reelection.

Anna Weddle, whom the board selected as its chair in January, represents the Amsterdam District. Voters elected her in 2017, and she was the board's vice chair last year. The James River High School graduate has a biology degree from James Madison University and a master's of education in health promotion from Virginia Tech, according to a news release. Weddle is a stay-at-home mother with two daughters attending county schools.

"It is important to me to be an advocate for students and parents alike," Weddle said in the news release. "I volunteer often at school and am privileged to hear from both teachers and parents. Building a relationship with families in the Amsterdam District is crucial to understanding and representing educational concerns of the community.

"I want to ensure all tax-payers are well represented and know exactly how their money is being spent. In my term the School Board has reflected that vision, establishing transparency through a line-item budget and streaming and recording all meetings."

Weddle's father, the late Jack Leffel, chaired the county's board of supervisors and had also served on the school board.

She plans to work for competitive teacher salaries and quality school facilities, according to the release.

