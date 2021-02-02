'We're not doing anything': Virginia General Assembly puts off fixing crumbling schools

In the meantime, localities in desperate need of cash to upgrade and replace schools are asking for the General Assembly’s permission to raise their own sales tax.

In the past two years, six rural localities that sought that permission put it to the voters: should the sales tax increase by no more than 1%, with that revenue going toward school construction projects? In those localities — Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Northampton, Patrick — residents voted yes.

Isle of Wight County asked the legislature this year for permission to do the same. The county administrator said the school division needs two new elementary schools, and increasing the sales tax would mean not having to increase the real estate tax as much.

On Tuesday, the Senate initially rejected allowing the Isle of Wight voters to decide whether they want to increase the sales tax. All the Democrats supported the bill, while most of the Republicans were against it. But the Senate then decided to delay a vote on passage until Wednesday.