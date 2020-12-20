Whatever Happened To: Karen DePauw, Virginia Tech's dean for graduate education

DePauw still intends to retire in the summer of 2021, she said recently. The university this month announced a nationwide search for her successor.

“I assumed that one year would be adequate for me to help the grad students and the grad school to get through the crisis,” DePauw said, “even though in the spring I ... think we misunderstood how long the pandemic would stay with us.”

University leaders worked around-the-clock in the spring and summer to plan for how the campus could reopen safely.

DePauw said the graduate school was able to get a team of students involved in frequent meetings around the university’s planning. Grad students wanted clarity and flexibility around whether classes would be in-person virtual or a mix of both, she said. As teaching assistants and researchers, grad students also wanted input on course modes, and to continue research in safe lab environments.

“It was very helpful and I was very pleased to see how we all came together,” DePauw said.

By August, the university had planned to hold about 60% of graduate courses online, 29% hybrid and 11% in-person.