Whatever Happened To: Karen DePauw, Virginia Tech's dean for graduate education

When Virginia Tech announced in late January that Karen DePauw, dean of its graduate school, would retire in the summer, the United States counted fewer than 10 cases of the coronavirus.
Nearly a year later, more than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Widespread transmission of the virus, business lockdowns and economic strife have turned the world — including the world of higher education — upside down.
In mid-March, DePauw was driving back to Blacksburg from Northern Virginia after an alumni reception of graduate education thought leaders. She noticed that some who had RSVP'd did not show up, as people began to worry about coming in close contact with others. DePauw did not know at the time that it would be her last public gathering to date. The same day, Virginia Tech announced all classes would move online after a week’s extension of spring break.
“I can’t in good conscience leave now,” DePauw, 71, thought on the drive back to campus, she recalled in a recent interview.
So she told President Tim Sands and Provost Cyril Clarke that she would delay her retirement by one year.
“It was a relatively easy decision because, even though I had plans to retire, I knew it was going to be a challenge to get a replacement, an interim, just to get somebody in here who didn't have the experiences that I did,” DePauw said.
DePauw arrived at Tech in 2002 after spending 22 years at Washington State University, where she was as a graduate school dean at the time she left there.
Over the next two decades, she would proceed to build Tech’s graduate school effectively from the ground up. She oversaw the conversion of an old hotel into the central academic and residential community for grad students. She founded a childcare co-op and implemented programs that exposed students to travel and interdisciplinary studies. She focused on fostering an inclusive environment, with an eye toward diverse enrollment and recruitment.
DePauw’s retirement announcement prompted an outpouring of well wishes from former colleagues and from graduate students.
“I think the graduate school at Virginia Tech is a thousand times better for having had her for that long,” Manuel Pérez-Quiñones, a professor at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte who served as an associate dean under DePauw at Tech, said in February.
DePauw still intends to retire in the summer of 2021, she said recently. The university this month announced a nationwide search for her successor.
“I assumed that one year would be adequate for me to help the grad students and the grad school to get through the crisis,” DePauw said, “even though in the spring I ... think we misunderstood how long the pandemic would stay with us.”
University leaders worked around-the-clock in the spring and summer to plan for how the campus could reopen safely.
DePauw said the graduate school was able to get a team of students involved in frequent meetings around the university’s planning. Grad students wanted clarity and flexibility around whether classes would be in-person virtual or a mix of both, she said. As teaching assistants and researchers, grad students also wanted input on course modes, and to continue research in safe lab environments.
“It was very helpful and I was very pleased to see how we all came together,” DePauw said.
By August, the university had planned to hold about 60% of graduate courses online, 29% hybrid and 11% in-person.
While the prospect of any in-person education seemed risky amid a late summer surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, Tech largely avoided issues that plagued some schools, such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which quickly reverted to online classes after an uncontained spike in COVID-19 cases emerged.
“We faced our own challenges, like everybody else,” DePauw said, “but it seemed to be handled as smoothly as could be possible.”
DePauw’s prolonged tenure at Tech has allowed her to accept a comprehensive audit of the university’s graduate education that students, staff and faculty began in the spring of 2019.
The recently released 112-page report from the Graduate Education Task Force compared Tech to peer universities and outlined 15 recommendations on how it can improve.
Tech has a smaller endowment than peer universities, lags in external funding, and has seen graduate student enrollment decline while that of peers has increased, the report found.
DePauw said she was pleased with the report, and that one benefit of her delayed retirement has meant she and the provost have started working on the recommendations.
“I have been advocating for increasing graduate enrollment,” she said. “It’s something that I think is important.”
The report notes that a huge drop in graduate enrollment between 2010 and 2019 can be attributed to changes in state policies that reduce the need for a master’s degree in education to be certified as a teacher.
The number of architecture grad students also fell, as did business school grads, following the 2015 elimination of a full-time MBA degree program in Blacksburg.
With the report, DePauw said, her successor “will be able to look at that with fresh eyes, if you will, to bring the experience of wherever the individual comes from, to help us focus on those areas.”
While DePauw has no set plans for retirement, she hopes to do more reading and to visit her grandchildren on the West Coast, when public health guidelines allow. (She will not be traveling to see them this Christmas.)
“It feels like it was the right thing to do, to stay,” DePauw said. “It would have been very difficult for me to watch at a distance, so I might as well continue to roll up my sleeves and keep working to help the grad school move forward.”
