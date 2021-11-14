Eight injured as Smith Mountain Lake fire destroys residence

Eight person were hospitalized - including residents and first responders - in a Saturday night multi-alarm fire that destroyed a Smith Mountain Lake residence.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, an 11:29 p.m. 911 call reported the fire at Southern Key near Moneta and said persons were trapped inside.

Frist responders found the multi-story house in flames with four people on a rear 12-foot high deck. Three were rescued by emergency personnel, while the fourth leapt off the deck to the ground.

Three firefighters from Franklin County Volunteer and Career Fire/EMS and five others were taken to local hospitals, according to the news release. One person was later transferred to a hospital in Winston-Salem. N.C.

Responding to fire were units from Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Scruggs Fire-Rescue Department, Westalke Fire-Rescue, Smith Mountain Lake FIre Department, Red Valley Rescue, Franklin County Career FIre-EMS, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County Fire Marshal's Office.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.