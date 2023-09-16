FERRUM — A portion of the Twin Creeks Distillery in Ferrum was burned but no injuries were reported in a fire late Friday evening.

A blaze was reported at the building just before 10 p.m. on Friday. It is believed to have originated somewhere in the back of the main building, according to a post on the Twin Creeks Distillery Facebook page.

According to the post, no alcohol inventory was lost in the fire. The main still, fermenting tanks, barrel room as well as the bottling and labeling were located elsewhere.

The back area that was burned in the fire contained bulk materials. A shed containing the remaining hand sanitizer stock they produced during the COVID-19 pandemic was also lost.

While much of the inventory survived, the building does have significant smoke damage, according to the post.

“We are truly thankful from the bottom of our hearts. These ladies and gentlemen saved our distillery home. Things could have taken a turn for the worse very quickly had it not been for them,” the post reads.