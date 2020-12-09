Former state Sen. Bill Carrico of Grayson County opts not to run for governor, endorses Del. Kirk Cox

The dominant issue Republicans have been using to criticize Democrats is law enforcement, with Republicans touting their support for police while saying Democrats are more focused on helping people who commit crimes. Republicans pushed back against many proposals Democrats introduced during a special session this year, saying they would contribute to an exodus of police officers.

Republicans have also been keeping attention on the Virginia Parole Board, which has come under scrutiny for the release of certain inmates with violent convictions and a lack of transparency about decisions. Democrats have mostly been silent about the parole board or have come to its defense.

Carrico was one of the loudest advocates for law enforcement while in the General Assembly, and Cox said his guidance on law enforcement issues will be of importance during his campaign.

“He’ll be a counselor to me and really countering the attitude the Democrats have had that has hurt law enforcement’s morale,” Cox said.

Carrico said that while his family was the main factor into why he decided not to run, he said he also wanted to step aside and back Cox as a sign of unity in the party.

“I wanted to show everybody we don’t have to be divided all the time,” Carrico said.