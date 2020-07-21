Franklin County board approves statue referendum

ROCKY MOUNT — The statue of a Confederate soldier standing before the Franklin County Courthouse doubled as a lightning rod for controversy Tuesday, with advocates who argue that the monument is a racist symbol that needs to be moved pitted against supporters pointing out that a prominent Black historical figure contributed to its original construction.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors chose 6-1 to let county voters weigh in on whether to move the statue from the courthouse to another location of appropriate historical significance.
A new state law allows local governments to take steps to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction, and provides options for public feedback that include hearings and referendums.
The results of the referendum would not bind supervisors to the course of action the voters choose.
Several supervisors spoke in favor of holding a referendum on the statue in November, even though the results would not bind supervisors to the course of action the voters choose.
Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell opposed holding a referendum, advocating instead for forming a committee to work on creating a project that would represent and showcase the heritage of the county’s Black residents.
“I’m for the statue staying, but I want something for our Black community too,” he said.
The board also heard more public comment on the issue. Several attendees at the evening hearing wore T-shirts that read “Move the statue.” The chairs in the chamber were spaced six feet apart and only about 50 people were allowed in at a time.
Henry Turnage, the protestor who first brought focus to the Rocky Mount monument, spoke passionately in response to suggestions that removing the statue would be denying the county’s heritage.
“They’re not losing anything. We want the statue relocated.”
Jon Atchue, a member of the Franklin County School Board, cited his background as a business executive and told the supervisors that companies considering locating facilities in the county would frown upon ambivalence toward removing the statue.
Linda Stanley, director of the Franklin County Historical Society, said the statue should stay where it is, and asserted that when the statue was destroyed by a pickup truck crash in 2007, “Many people of all colors asked that it be put back up.”
Bill Prillaman, 38, of Glade Hill, suggested to the board that a referendum would not be fair to the people most affected by the symbolism of the statue, as the Black population of the county makes up only about 8%.
Author and educator Booker T. Washington, born into slavery in April 1856 on a Franklin County farm, wrote a letter in 1905 in which he expressed willingness to contribute money toward the Confederate memorial in Rocky Mount.
He remained in contact with members of the Burroughs family, who owned him when he was a slave. Two of the Burroughs sons died in the Civil War.
Supporters of the statue point to Washington’s involvement as evidence the monument did not have racist intent.
Dedicated in 1910, the statue came about because of a fundraising campaign conducted by the Jubal Early Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. A $160,000 replica was dedicated in 2010 after the original was smashed apart.
The protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer led to demands for the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the South.
The issue arrived in the meeting hall of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on June 16. At a public comment that evening, about 30 people spoke, the majority urging that the statue be moved to the Jubal A. Early Preservation Trust site in Hardy. A few suggested instead that a monument to Booker T. Washington be added nearby.
Lekeith Tolliver, a Roanoke resident who once lived in Franklin County, had started an online petition to have the statue removed from the courthouse grounds. Tolliver was in turn inspired by Turnage, who has a residence in Rocky Mount, and who for a week staged a one-man protest walking laps around the statue. Both men are Black.
Tolliver’s Change.org petition had accumulated about 7,450 electronic signatures as of Tuesday. A counter-petition to leave the statue in place had about 725 signatures. The online petitions do not restrict participation by location.
