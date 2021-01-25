Franklin County senator's bill to repeal rest of habitual offender law moves to House

“The concern here is distracted driving,” Marshall told the committee.

Paulette Dean, executive director of Danville Area Humane Society, said the society has treated pets injured while riding in the driver’s seat.

“I personally have seen animals injured by steering wheels and very minor accidents where they were held in the driver’s lap,” she said. “We’ve also paid veterinary bills for dogs that have been injured as they have jumped from the lap and hung by their leash as the driver proceeded.”

The bill did not receive enough interest from the committee to receive a vote to advance through the legislative process.

Abolishing crime of suicide

Lauren Webster’s tombstone reads: “She lost hope, and we lost her.”

Webster, a student at the University of Virginia, took her own life in 2010. Her mother, Sharon, said what made it harder to grieve was learning that suicide is a crime in Virginia.

“She was not a criminal,” Webster told a panel of lawmakers. “And whether you keep it on the books and say you don’t enforce it, it’s still on the books. It’s still part of the stigma.”