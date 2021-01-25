Franklin County senator's bill to repeal rest of habitual offender law moves to House

RICHMOND — Bill Stanley said he often encounters unfair aspects of the criminal justice system while helping people as their attorney. As a member of the Virginia Senate, he tries to fix those problems.
The Franklin County Republican is currently pushing for Virginia to fully repeal a criminal statute put into the state code in 1968 intended to get bad drivers off the roadways.
How the legislature got to this place is kind of confusing.
The General Assembly passed a law in 1968 allowing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to declare someone a “habitual offender” if they racked up numerous traffic-related convictions. The drivers would lose their license.
In 1999, the legislature partially repealed that statute. Here’s the odd part: people labeled at that time as habitual offenders were stuck with that designation.
Currently, 22 years later, there are still 32,000 Virginians who haven’t been able to shed that label. It’s hard to get their driving privileges restored. They’ll have to go to court. They’ll probably need a lawyer to help them.
And the penalties for getting caught driving with that label are harsh. If they’re caught driving twice, they face a felony conviction and mandatory minimum of one year in jail.
“The label is near-impossible to remove, difficult to mitigate, and devastating to people’s livelihoods,” said Amy Woolard, director of policy for Legal Aid Justice Center. “It’s been too long, but certainly long enough for the 32,000 people who endure it.”
Stanley’s bill would repeal the remainder of the statute, making it easier for those thousands of people to be able to drive again. Depending on their driving record, they may have to complete driver safety or improvement programs in order to get their driving privileges restored.
The Senate passed his bill Monday on a bipartisan vote of 26-13. The bill heads to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
“We need to make a clean repeal of the habitual offender statute,” Stanley said. “We’re taking care of that kind of behavior in other ways. It’s arcane, and quite frankly, the time has come to complete the work that was started in 1999.”
Driver lap dogs
Fluffy and Fido can keep riding behind the wheel in Virginia.
A proposal from Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, to prohibit people from driving vehicles with a companion animal in their laps failed to get out of a House Transportation Committee panel Monday.
“The concern here is distracted driving,” Marshall told the committee.
Paulette Dean, executive director of Danville Area Humane Society, said the society has treated pets injured while riding in the driver’s seat.
“I personally have seen animals injured by steering wheels and very minor accidents where they were held in the driver’s lap,” she said. “We’ve also paid veterinary bills for dogs that have been injured as they have jumped from the lap and hung by their leash as the driver proceeded.”
The bill did not receive enough interest from the committee to receive a vote to advance through the legislative process.
Abolishing crime of suicide
Lauren Webster’s tombstone reads: “She lost hope, and we lost her.”
Webster, a student at the University of Virginia, took her own life in 2010. Her mother, Sharon, said what made it harder to grieve was learning that suicide is a crime in Virginia.
“She was not a criminal,” Webster told a panel of lawmakers. “And whether you keep it on the books and say you don’t enforce it, it’s still on the books. It’s still part of the stigma.”
A bill from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, that would abolish suicide as a crime in Virginia passed the House Monday on a bipartisan vote of 66-34. The bill heads to the Senate.
The criminality of suicide is rooted in common law. It’s hardly ever used.
Proponents of abolishing the crime of suicide said it reinforces the stigma associated with suicide and suggests that it’s a criminal matter rather than a mental health one. Opponents worry that abolishing it would make it harder for law enforcement to investigate deaths that may seem like suicides but are actually homicides, although the bill’s supporters don’t agree that would be a problem.
Democrats have tried multiple times to abolish the crime of suicide. Last year, the House passed the same bill, but it came to a halt in the Senate.
Todd Mittendorff, whose wife, Nicole, was a firefighter in Fairfax County who took her own life, said this bill was “for the survivors.”
“This legislation can and will alleviate the burden that so many of us survivors have to bear with,” Mittendorff said.