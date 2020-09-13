Gainsboro Library to close for improvements

The Gainsboro Branch Library in Roanoke will close its services Tuesday for a renovation that will include new paint, new carpet, patio furniture, redesigned children's and teen areas and other improvements.

The library will end curbside services and close its book drop, which have been available to patrons since Roanoke libraries reopened following pandemic-related closures. The renovation work should be completed early next year.

The building underwent an extensive $1.1 million renovation that was finished in 2009. In addition to cosmetic improvements, upcoming work will include new books, shelves, upgraded technology and a redesigned Virginia Y Lee Room, which is named in honor of the woman who spearheaded the effort to build the library in the early 1940s.

The Gainsboro Library has been a hub in a historically Black neighborhood since it opened in 1942 during segregation. The red-brick, Tudor Revival building is notable for its gabled roof and curved window bays on each side of the main entrance. The building, a centerpiece of the Gainsboro Historic District, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Virginia Landmark.

Library patrons can use all other city library branch locations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, for curbside services, copying and faxing, as well as Feed and Read and meal-kit-based programs. For more information call Roanoke City Libraries at 853-2476.

