General Assembly approves Del. Chris Hurst's Bicycle Safety Act

RICHMOND — The General Assembly approved the Bicycle Safety Act, which bicycle advocates say will reduce collisions with cyclists.

The bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, would require drivers to fully change lanes to pass bicyclists and allow cyclists to ride two abreast in a lane. The legislation goes to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature or changes.

The original bill included a provision to allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs, but it gave lawmakers heartburn, so they stripped it out.

Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, raised concerns that the bill was modeled off a law adopted in Delaware, where he said there was an 86% increase in bicyclist fatalities after it went into effect. Hurst said it was an increase from seven to 13, and none of them happened at an intersection.

Allowing bicyclists to ride side-by-side will shorten the distance it takes for a driver to pass them. The more controversial part of the bill is the “safety stop” at stop signs. Research shows that when bicyclists take the lead at intersections, slowing down and yielding to anyone already in the intersection, there is less confusion about right of way and reduces collisions.