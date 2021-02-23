General Assembly elects new judges, including successor to Roanoke judge who quietly left midterm

RICHMOND — The General Assembly elected new judges Tuesday to benches around the Roanoke Valley, including someone to fill a vacancy left by a Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations District judge who recently and quietly stepped down.

Heather Ferguson will succeed John Weber III, who became a domestic court judge in 2015. His first term on the bench was due to extend through June, and his motivation for departing early has not been announced and remains unclear.

Judge Hilary Griffith, chief of Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in the 23rd Judicial District, confirmed last week that Weber had left, but referred questions about his departure to the Virginia Supreme Court's executive secretary. That office did not immediately respond to messages left this week.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Weber said he submitted his resignation Jan. 22. He said he was not able to comment further, but issued a statement in an email that read: “It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and the people of the 23rd Judicial District. I send my very best wishes to the Court moving forward.”

Prior to his election, Weber started his local law practice in 1993 and began serving as a substitute judge in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in 2008.