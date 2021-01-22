General Assembly notebook: House passes Del. Rasoul's youth civic engagement bill; measure restricts police use of facial recognition technology

RICHMOND — Matthew Savage was able to testify to a House committee because his Fairfax County high school has a policy to excuse students for participating in a civic activity.

Savage, the chairman of the Virginia Young Democrats Teen Caucus, was speaking in support of a bill to ensure more students in Virginia have that same ability. The bill from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidelines so that middle and high school students who are absent from school to attend a civic or political event can receive an excused absence.

“This bill will energize students to get involved with politics, and that’s good for the commonwealth and the country,” Savage said.

The bill passed the House floor Friday on a vote of 62-37. It heads to the Senate for its consideration.

Rasoul said that not all school divisions have adopted specific policies to provide for excused absences for students to participate in political and civic activities.

“Some of the best educational experiences happen outside the classroom,” Rasoul said.