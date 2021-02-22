General Assembly passes bills on adopting lab animals, NRV passenger rail station

RICHMOND — State Sen. Bill Stanley has been on a mission for many years to give dogs and cats loving homes.
He’s rescued many dogs, including one that was going to be experimented on. The beagle's name is Marzy Daisy.
“She’s now a treasured member of our home,” Stanley, R-Franklin, said.
The General Assembly gave final passage to one of Stanley’s bills that would provide more opportunities for dogs and cats that have been tested on the chance to be adopted. His bill heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who can sign, veto or suggest changes to it.
His bill would require animal testing facilities that no longer have a use for an animal in its possession to offer to release it to an adoption agency. Institutions of higher education could develop their own adoption programs. The offer to release the dog or cat would stay open for three weeks until the facilities could euthanize the animals.
“We should reward these dogs and cats with a forever home and not discard them when they’re considered no longer useful,” Stanley said.
The legislature is also close to approving another bill from Stanley that would bar someone convicted of animal cruelty charges from owning, operating or working at a pet shop.
“We don’t want people who hurt animals running pet shops,” Stanley said.
NRV Amtrak bills on track to governor
Lawmakers gave final approval to legislation to create a passenger rail authority in the New River Valley as part of a plan to extend Amtrak passenger rail service to Christiansburg.
The bills from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, are on their way to the governor’s desk. The authority would include representatives from several localities and universities in the New River Valley to share the cost of building and maintaining a train station.
The House of Delegates and Senate are still negotiating over how much state funding to include in the budget to support the goal of getting a train to the New River Valley and a second train for the Roanoke stop. The House budget includes $50 million, which is what Northam proposed, while the Senate wants to increase that funding to $137 million.
The state is in the middle of negotiations with Norfolk Southern Corp., but transportation officials said the effort could cost about $200 million.
Closing carbon-emitting units
The General Assembly sent legislation to the governor that would require owners of carbon-emitting power plants to give notice to localities of pending closures.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who sponsored the Senate bill, said as the Virginia Clean Economy Act shifts the commonwealth toward green energy, these power plants will close over the next few decades. Those plants provide jobs and local tax revenue, and he said it’s important that localities are prepared for when they’re about to close.
Within 30 days of the owner of a power plant officially deciding to close the facility, it must notify the locality and state agencies of the date it will close and other information, such as workforce transition assistance information.
For better or worse
Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, says he’s always getting requests to conduct marriage ceremonies.
It’s really easy for just about anyone to perform a ceremony. Generally, it just takes some paperwork, a small filing fee, a trip to the courthouse, and posting a $500 bond that’s voided as soon as the marriage certificate is turned in.
But for someone like Cosgrove who has done quite a few weddings — they’re all still happily married — he said those extra steps can be annoying.
So the General Assembly passed Cosgrove’s bill to eliminate the need for members of the legislature, the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general to post bond and fill out the authorization paperwork each time a couple asks them to conduct a marriage ceremony.