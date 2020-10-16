General Assembly passes budget, but it's unlikely to go into effect for weeks

The budget establishes a universal moratorium on evictions for residential properties to the end of the year, only allowing an eviction if the tenant refuses to apply and cooperate with the landlord’s application to the rent and mortgage relief program.

The utility disconnection moratorium will be extended until 60 days after the end of the declared state of emergency or until economic or public health conditions improve. A repayment plan program will be established for customers who owe money during the moratorium.

The budget provides relief to school divisions that took a budgetary hit and are dealing with the challenges of reopening. The budget allocates $95 million from gaming machine revenues to backfill reduced sales tax revenue, $220 million in relief funds for per-pupil payments and $9 million in CARES Act funding to support technology needs.

This year, school divisions across the state have seen a decline in enrollment due to parents deciding to homeschool their children or enroll them in private schools. Some parents of kindergartners have also decided to defer enrollment for a year. The budget calls for delaying adjustments to school divisions’ state funding until after the final average daily membership is calculated in March, allowing the General Assembly to address the issue in its regular session.