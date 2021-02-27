General Assembly passes parole board legislation following additional allegations of wrongdoing

“This is all political,” Edwards said about Republicans who have been vocal about the parole board.

Reeves criticized the decision to not have the legislature look into the parole board.

“People in positions of authority have a moral obligation to do what is right,” Reeves said on the Senate floor. “If you don’t want to do what is right, get out of office.”

Parole boards have been the subject of calls for reform — particularly for more transparency — across the country in recent years, but the Virginia legislature has lacked urgency to do that following allegations about the board coming to light.

The board works under a shroud of secrecy. It’s largely exempt from Virginia’s public records laws. It doesn’t allow the public to attend parole hearings, doesn’t publish votes, and withholds various files and records.

Some boards in other states are more transparent. Most states allow the public to observe some or all parole board hearings, according to a review of parole boards across the country. The boards in many states also make available the material it relied upon — risk assessments, prison disciplinary reports and the like — to reach its decisions.