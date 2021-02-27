General Assembly passes parole board legislation following additional allegations of wrongdoing

RICHMOND — Lawmakers passed legislation Saturday clarifying how the Virginia Parole Board handles releasing people from prisons, but a Republican senator who has been pushing for more transparency said the measure allows Gov. Ralph Northam to avoid immediately addressing problems with the board.
The administration-backed legislation would require the board to publish more information about people it releases on its website, such as why it granted someone parole. There also would be more clarity on the timeline for when the Department of Corrections can release an inmate.
The legislation is modeled somewhat off a proposal that Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, has been pushing for since the fall. Obenshain said the bill headed to the governor's desk doesn’t include important elements he advocated for that would address issues with the board, including ensuring the parole board complied with the law before the Department of Corrections released the inmate. He was also critical of the delayed implementation of the changes by a year, saying that allows Northam, a Democrat, to duck accountability for the board through the end of his term. Northam appoints the five members of the board, which includes Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.
“This is paying lip service to a problem,” he said.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the General Assembly — controlled by Democrats — has asked the parole board to do more tasks over the past year.
“Well, cry me a river,” Obenshain replied.
The parole board has been embroiled in controversy for nearly a year, after media reports began documenting how it’s been violating the law and its own procedures by releasing inmates without properly notifying victims’ families or the prosecutors in the communities where the crimes happened.
A report from the Office of the Inspector General made public late last year confirmed the board’s violations in one high-profile case involving the release of a man convicted in the death of a police officer. But a different version of the report, which The Roanoke Times and other media outlets obtained recently, shows more critical conclusions and allegations about errors in that case and others.
Sens. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, sent a joint letter to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Thursday requesting a special panel of lawmakers be convened to investigate what they called “damaging allegations.”
Edwards claims the legislature has no authority to investigate the board and it falls upon the executive branch to figure out what’s going on with the board.
“This is not our job,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he hasn’t seen the 13-page report that various media outlets have reported on over the past few days. Edwards said he and Lea have not spoken about the board.
“This is all political,” Edwards said about Republicans who have been vocal about the parole board.
Reeves criticized the decision to not have the legislature look into the parole board.
“People in positions of authority have a moral obligation to do what is right,” Reeves said on the Senate floor. “If you don’t want to do what is right, get out of office.”
Parole boards have been the subject of calls for reform — particularly for more transparency — across the country in recent years, but the Virginia legislature has lacked urgency to do that following allegations about the board coming to light.
The board works under a shroud of secrecy. It’s largely exempt from Virginia’s public records laws. It doesn’t allow the public to attend parole hearings, doesn’t publish votes, and withholds various files and records.
Some boards in other states are more transparent. Most states allow the public to observe some or all parole board hearings, according to a review of parole boards across the country. The boards in many states also make available the material it relied upon — risk assessments, prison disciplinary reports and the like — to reach its decisions.
The House of Delegates never heard two bills that would require the individual votes of parole board members be made public. The Senate passed with bipartisan support one version from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, but the House never docketed it for a hearing.