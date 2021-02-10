General Assembly scuttles waterway access fees

The problem, Austin said, is that parking is insufficient for all the vehicles using boat landings. Many who fill the lots have no permits, creating an unfair situation for those who paid for registration. But the law as passed created an unintended consequence, he said.

"I think we need to address the issue associated with the problem, and that is: We don’t have adequate parking for use of the facilities," Austin said. "How we accomplish that capital improvement is what needs to be determined going forward. … Do they have adequate resources and funding to expand the parking lots, or should there be a capital appropriation, or should there be a tax and a fee placed on canoers and kayaks to fund the necessary improvements to expand and accommodate parking in the lots?"

The House passed the bill, which Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler, R-Ashland, sponsored, on Feb. 10, 2020. Austin, Carr and Hurst all voted in favor, part of a 77-21 majority. Rasoul, who said in a December 2020 message exchange that he didn't like adding a fee, voted against it. Fowler was not there the day it passed, and no one spoke on the bill, Austin said.