General Assembly sends coal tax credits bills to Gov. Northam, continues talks on Southwest Virginia data centers measure

RICHMOND — The General Assembly gave final passage to legislation eliminating the costly coal tax credits, sending a pair of bills to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.
Lawmakers approved scrapping the two coal tax credits, which Southwest Virginia takes advantage of, after a critical report from the legislature’s watchdog agency found that the tax credits — among the state’s largest — generated economic losses for the state and produced few jobs. If Northam signs the bills, the coal tax credits will end in January.
But Sen. Jeremy McPike, a Democrat from Prince William who patroned one of the bills, is only partly done with his effort to help Southwest Virginia shift from a declining industry to growing ones. McPike and Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, are working on finalizing legislation to attract data centers to the far corner of the commonwealth.
Northern Virginia is the dominant location for data centers, which are a valuable source of property tax revenue for localities. If a data center company creates 50 jobs and invests $150 million in a locality, it’s eligible for a sales and use tax exemption.
McPike and Morefield want to allow data center companies that have qualified for the tax incentive to transfer it with them to the most economically distressed localities if they create a lower number of jobs and invest a reduced amount there.
The pair had to fend off a competing measure from Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg. Ruff’s bill would allow a company that already qualified for the tax incentive to carry it to any other locality.
“If data centers want to come to one of my counties, I’m delighted they’re willing to come,” said Ruff, who represents an economically distressed area. “But the reality is they will decide where they want to come.”
Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, worried that Ruff’s bill could lead to a data center company with facilities in Loudoun County simply building ones in Prince William or Fairfax counties. Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, said she preferred trying to nudge the data centers toward distressed localities. Ruff said they shouldn’t concern themselves too much about what localities benefit.
“We want to make sure that as Virginia benefits, we don’t want it to be just Northern Virginia, but it be throughout the commonwealth,” Keam said during a House panel meeting that defeated Ruff's bill.
Schools question to voters stalls
Lawmakers don’t plan to put a question on the November 2022 ballot asking Virginians if they want the state to step up to provide a high-quality education to all students in public schools.
Democrats are favoring constitutional amendments on restoring voting rights for people convicted of felonies and repealing a constitutional amendment that bans same-sex marriage.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, had similar proposals to tweak the Virginia Constitution to put more responsibility on the legislature and state to reckon with the commonwealth's inequitable educational system. They’ve argued the legislature is not meeting its obligation to properly fund school divisions, passing the responsibility on to localities. Cash-strapped rural and urban localities have had a harder time coming up with the money for schools.
The state funding formula means that the state picks up the tab for most of the basic school expenses in rural localities. And a lot of state revenue comes from Northern Virginia, the commonwealth’s biggest economic engine. Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said Lee County gets the most state funding for schools.
“I don’t know why they can’t make better use of it,” he said during a House panel meeting. “I don’t see why people can’t take initiative, even in rural and small town Virginia, to solve their own problems.”
Lee County, with an estimated population of 23,400 in 2019, has a median household income of $32,888, and 27% of the population lives in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Fairfax County, with an estimated population of 1.15 million, has a median income of $124,831, and 6% of the population lives in poverty.
Studying absentee voting
A House panel halted a proposal from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to require that absentee votes be broken down by precinct.
The measure passed the House 37-1. Supporters said it would provide more transparency to give a more accurate picture of how precincts are voting, and it would help elected officials who are interested in knowing where they may lack support and need to give more attention to constituents.
Registrars expressed concerns about logistics in implementing this. The House Privileges and Elections Committee said the issue would go to a workgroup for further examination.