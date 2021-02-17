General Assembly sends coal tax credits bills to Gov. Northam, continues talks on Southwest Virginia data centers measure

McPike and Morefield want to allow data center companies that have qualified for the tax incentive to transfer it with them to the most economically distressed localities if they create a lower number of jobs and invest a reduced amount there.

The pair had to fend off a competing measure from Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg. Ruff’s bill would allow a company that already qualified for the tax incentive to carry it to any other locality.

“If data centers want to come to one of my counties, I’m delighted they’re willing to come,” said Ruff, who represents an economically distressed area. “But the reality is they will decide where they want to come.”

Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, worried that Ruff’s bill could lead to a data center company with facilities in Loudoun County simply building ones in Prince William or Fairfax counties. Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, said she preferred trying to nudge the data centers toward distressed localities. Ruff said they shouldn’t concern themselves too much about what localities benefit.

“We want to make sure that as Virginia benefits, we don’t want it to be just Northern Virginia, but it be throughout the commonwealth,” Keam said during a House panel meeting that defeated Ruff's bill.