"Ghost" Roanoke tax preparer sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud

A Roanoke woman who operated an illicit tax preparing business was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for defrauding her clients.

Lisa Dillard, 60, was also ordered to pay $190,294 in restitution to about a half-dozen small businesses. Dillard told her clients, many of whom spoke limited English, that they owed money to the Internal Revenue Service and instructed them to make payments to her.

"Ms. Dillard held herself out to the public...in a position of trust with specialized skills to assist people," U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon said in pronouncing the sentence.

Dillard pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud. She worked as a business consultant and falsely told some of her clients that she was authorized to file tax returns, according to court records.

"In reality, she was operating in full ghost mode," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Johnson wrote in a sentencing memorandum, noting that Dillard was not registered with the IRS and was not a certified public accountant.

Dillard admitted that she told her victims that they owed money, and that she had set up an installment plan with the government in which they should write checks to her, and she would then make payments for them.

No tax returns or payments were submitted on behalf of the small businesses, who later learned that they did in fact owe unpaid taxes and struggled to survive financially as a result.

In some cases, prosecutors said, Dillard prepared fictitious receipts for her clients that included the IRS symbol.

Dillard accepted responsibility in a letter written to Dillon, but chose to remain silent Monday when asked if there was anything she wanted to say before her sentence was pronounced. She was allowed to turn herself in to prison officials later.

The two-year sentence was the maximum set out in a plea agreement.

Dillon also ordered Dillard not to work as a tax preparer in the future, or to perform any bookkeeping or business services that involved calculating figures for tax purposes.

Assistant federal public defender Monica Cliatt argued that a prison sentence would prevent her client from working, which she needs to do in order to make restitution to her victims.

But Johnson asked for the full two years allowed for under the agreement, citing a 2010 embezzlement conviction in state court for which Dillard received three months in custody.

"Ms. Dillard should know better," the prosecutor said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.