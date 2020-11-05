Gov. Northam proposes spending $1 million to investigate VMI as revised budget nears completion

A few other amendments from Northam include a proposal to set up the creation of an independent political redistricting commission, which voters approved of in a constitutional referendum Tuesday.

The special session, which could wrap up Monday after 83 days, has been a long one. It started Aug. 18 with the governor wanting the General Assembly to pass a revised biennium budget after the one it passed at the regular legislative session ending in March was wrecked by the coronavirus.

The House of Delegates has been conducting its business virtually, while the Senate has been meeting in person at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond so the senators can socially distance. Lawmakers met a few days a week until they got all of the work done.

Lawmakers wrapped up passing bills about three weeks ago. Since then, the governor has signed numerous COVID-19-related and police and criminal justice reform bills into law.