Gov. Northam proposes spending $1 million to investigate VMI as revised budget nears completion

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene Monday, when it’ll take up the governor’s suggested changes to the two-year budget and a handful of other bills.
In a letter to lawmakers, Gov. Ralph Northam said he is proposing spending $1 million to fund an independent investigation into the culture and policies at the Virginia Military Institute following allegations of racism that have received national attention.
“This is necessary to provide us with the facts needed to craft a path forward for the Institute,” wrote Northam, a 1981 graduate of VMI.
The investigation, which Northam announced last month, is expected to examine all facets of the college, including the policies and culture. Northam anticipates there will be recommendations throughout the process to provide to the college, to which he said he hopes the board will be “open-minded” as it sets on a path forward.
Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned as superintendent of the state-supported military college in Lexington last month following pressure from Northam and some legislators. Soon after, the board of visitors voted to move the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson from its central location in front of the institute’s barracks.
Otherwise, Northam said the budget legislators put together reflects “general agreement” with the spending plan he put forward.
He’s suggesting the legislature eliminate spending on a few items, including a Virginia Beach roadway and a new airport hangar in Accomack County, so that they go through the regular process for funding requests.
“These changes are important because the economic effects of COVID-19 remain unclear and much of its potential long-term impact will depend on events yet to come — such as the successful development and distribution of a vaccine — and possible changes to the pandemic response at the national level,” Northam wrote.
A few other amendments from Northam include a proposal to set up the creation of an independent political redistricting commission, which voters approved of in a constitutional referendum Tuesday.
The special session, which could wrap up Monday after 83 days, has been a long one. It started Aug. 18 with the governor wanting the General Assembly to pass a revised biennium budget after the one it passed at the regular legislative session ending in March was wrecked by the coronavirus.
The House of Delegates has been conducting its business virtually, while the Senate has been meeting in person at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond so the senators can socially distance. Lawmakers met a few days a week until they got all of the work done.
Lawmakers wrapped up passing bills about three weeks ago. Since then, the governor has signed numerous COVID-19-related and police and criminal justice reform bills into law.
This week he signed legislation establishing community care teams across the commonwealth to go to emergency calls involving people experiencing mental health issues. The goal is to have mental health workers take the lead on these calls with police as backup.
Northam also signed legislation to give defendants convicted at jury trials the option of being sentenced by a judge rather than jury. Most of the commonwealth’s local prosecutors openly opposed this proposal. Advocates for it said it would result in fairer sentencing and reduce over-incarceration.
Northam has suggested amendments to a few bills that legislators will have to approve or reject. Among those is one regarding traffic stops that received criticism from law enforcement officials. A bill that banned police from making traffic stops for various minor infractions included prohibiting officers from stopping vehicles at night that don’t have functioning headlights or brake lights. Northam is sending that legislation back with the request that lawmakers continue to allow police to stop drivers in cars with such malfunctioning lights.
Most of the bills have minor tweaks. The governor wants bills to expand eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the pandemic and expanding Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care to take effect immediately.
When lawmakers wrap up the special session, they'll prepare for the regular session, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 13. The General Assembly will consider more revisions to the budget then.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!