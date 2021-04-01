Gov. Ralph Northam encourages directing coal tax credit savings to UVa-Wise

The projected savings with the elimination of the credits could be $300,000 each year in fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025, and then increasing to $6.5 million a year beginning fiscal year 2026. The governor can’t require the legislature to send this money to UVa-Wise, so Northam’s amendment is mostly about lawmakers sending a signal that they would like the money to stay in the region.

“This is an opportunity for the Southwest delegation and college to say that next year and going forward, the General Assembly made a commitment to us — and it’s not binding — that when you repealed the coal tax credits, it committed to keeping that money down here to help us figure out a way that’s better than the coal tax credits to juice up our economy,” said Carter Hutchinson, Northam’s deputy policy director.

McPike said he would vote in favor of the amendment, although he said it made him uneasy that it was an unstable source of money because projections could change.

“It’s a nod toward the future and would show that Democrats are committed to investing in Southwest Virginia,” McPike said. "Part of that is looking at what industries and what opportunities to invest in, and UVa-Wise is one of those key gems that will lead to future jobs and investment.”