Gov. Ralph Northam signs 100-plus bills, including shifting municipal elections from May to November

• School boards will be prohibited from suing families to collect debts on unpaid school meals.

• The waiting period for when a gun seller can release a firearm to a purchaser if the background check doesn't produce a result will be extended from three to five days. While it's common practice for dealers to not sell the firearm to a buyer if the background check results don't come back within three days, law enforcement officials welcomed the additional days for them to continue researching a buyer's background.

Most of the laws will go into effect beginning this July.

The General Assembly will reconvene April 7 for its "veto session," which is when lawmakers will take up the governor's suggested changes or vetoes to legislation.

Northam is expected to make revisions to the 264-page bills that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use by 2024 and set up a regulatory framework for sales. Advocates for legalizing marijuana and some Democrats are hoping that Northam will speed up the timeline for legalizing marijuana to this year.