Gov. Ralph Northam signs 100-plus bills, including shifting municipal elections from May to November

Gov. Ralph Northam is busy signing legislation that the General Assembly put on his desk last month, including a bill that would shift any municipal elections held in May to November.
Beginning in 2022, the 16 cities and 107 towns still holding elections in May will conduct them in November, a move that supporters said would improve voter participation. In the Roanoke and New River valleys, this would affect eight cities and towns, including the cities of Salem and Radford and the towns of Vinton, Rocky Mount, Boones Mill and Pulaski. Additionally, more than a dozen towns in far Southwest Virginia hold their elections in May.
Opponents, which included elected town leaders, said they worried national politics would ooze into local races that enjoy a tradition of debates focused on topics like waste disposal, public transportation and neighborhood issues.
The Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed more than 500 bills this legislative session, and Northam, a Democrat, has so far signed more than 100 of them into law.
“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.
Some of the bills Northam signed include:
• Beginning in 2023, Virginians will have some rights over the data that large companies and data brokers collect on them by allowing them to submit individual requests to review, correct, delete and opt out of the sale and processing of their data. One major complaint about the Consumer Data Protection Act is that people can't sue the companies; the attorney general's office will handle enforcement.
• Students in middle school and high school who are absent from school to attend a civic or political event can receive an excused absence. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, patroned the House bill that would direct the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidelines for this policy.
• Private health insurance providers selling plans on the state's health insurance exchange will be able to cover abortion services. Abortion is the only medical procedure banned from coverage on the exchange.
• Any student will be eligible for state financial aid if they are eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. This law goes into effect in August 2022.
• School boards will be prohibited from suing families to collect debts on unpaid school meals.
• The waiting period for when a gun seller can release a firearm to a purchaser if the background check doesn't produce a result will be extended from three to five days. While it's common practice for dealers to not sell the firearm to a buyer if the background check results don't come back within three days, law enforcement officials welcomed the additional days for them to continue researching a buyer's background.
Most of the laws will go into effect beginning this July.
The General Assembly will reconvene April 7 for its "veto session," which is when lawmakers will take up the governor's suggested changes or vetoes to legislation.
Northam is expected to make revisions to the 264-page bills that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use by 2024 and set up a regulatory framework for sales. Advocates for legalizing marijuana and some Democrats are hoping that Northam will speed up the timeline for legalizing marijuana to this year.
Rasoul, who did not cast a vote on the final version of the marijuana legalization bill along with several other Democrats, has other concerns with the proposal. He said a lot of the criminal justice reform measures included require the legislature to pass them again next year in order for them to go into effect. The main thing is that he would like to see much more of the marijuana tax revenue go toward a fund aimed at communities historically over-policed for marijuana-related crimes. Currently, the bill calls for 30% of the tax revenue for that purpose, but Rasoul said he wants to see 70%.