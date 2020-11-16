House of Delegates to meet virtually for 2021 session, Senate planning to gather in person

The Virginia House of Delegates plans to meet remotely for the upcoming regular legislative session, while senators are preparing to meet in person in Richmond.

Both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly are continuing to meet in the same manner they have been since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. The 100 members of the House used their computers at home to participate in meetings and vote on bills, while the 40 senators socially distanced at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"I personally would love for us to meet in person, and I would love for us to be able to return to how we were conducting business, and I'm confident we will return to that at some point," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said Monday. "But right now we have to look at the experts and in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, the health commissioner, and other folks. We need to follow science and the experts and conduct our business while keeping everyone safe."

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said last week the plan is to have the Senate meeting again at the museum, but a formal announcement hasn't been made yet.