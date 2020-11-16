House of Delegates to meet virtually for 2021 session, Senate planning to gather in person

The Virginia House of Delegates plans to meet remotely for the upcoming regular legislative session, while senators are preparing to meet in person in Richmond.
Both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly are continuing to meet in the same manner they have been since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. The 100 members of the House used their computers at home to participate in meetings and vote on bills, while the 40 senators socially distanced at the Science Museum of Virginia.
"I personally would love for us to meet in person, and I would love for us to be able to return to how we were conducting business, and I'm confident we will return to that at some point," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said Monday. "But right now we have to look at the experts and in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, the health commissioner, and other folks. We need to follow science and the experts and conduct our business while keeping everyone safe."
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said last week the plan is to have the Senate meeting again at the museum, but a formal announcement hasn't been made yet.
For the special session, senators met in a room large enough for them to be spaced out at individual tables. They had hand sanitizer, and they wore masks. Only senators, Senate staff and the media were allowed inside the room.
The regular session is slated to start Jan. 13. In even-numbered years, the legislature convenes for 60 days, and an odd-numbered years, it meets for 30 days. Typically, the legislature extends the shorter session to 46 days, but Republican leaders said Monday they will not give Democrats the necessary two-thirds vote to do that.
They said the regular session this year lasted 65 days, and the special session that just wrapped up took 84 days. During the special session, the legislature pasted a slew of police reform bills and passed a revised biennium budget.
“Considering the lengthy regular and special sessions held this year, the General Assembly should be able to complete its work for 2021 in the 30 days the Constitution allows,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said limiting the duration of the regular session is keeping with the intent of having a "citizen legislature, not one populated by full-time politicians."
"We're doing what we can to limit the amount of further destruction Democrats can inflict on the Commonwealth in their remaining 12 months in power," Del. David LaRock, R-Loudoun, posted on social media.
The governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor and all 100 seats of the House are up for election next year.
Filler-Corn said she was not shocked by the move from Republicans.
"They're going to use this moment, at a time when we could be helping Virginians through a global pandemic, to exercise their limited power to cut the planned 45-day session short," Filler-Corn. "They're prioritizing politics over everything else, and that's rather sad."
For the last several months when they were in session, legislators in both chambers conducted all of their committee meetings to work on bills virtually. Filler-Corn said the expanded virtual offerings improved options public participation. Virginians could call into meetings and submit written testimony, which had not been available before.
"Lots of people can't drive to Richmond for a committee meeting," Filler-Corn said.
There were downsides to the virtual setup. Sometimes residents struggled to maintain an internet connection to stay on calls and give their testimony during committee meetings. Discussions that happen in the hallways between legislators and legislators and lobbyists on bills is moved entirely behind the scenes.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Virginia, like the rest of the country. Virginia’s seven-day average of positive tests had risen to 7.3% as of Monday after hitting as low as 4.7% in October. Southwest Virginia has seen some of the worst spike in cases.
During the special session, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, tested positive for COVID-19, but it did not disrupt the Senate's business.
Del. Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, reported positive with the virus shortly after the House met in person to begin the special session and shift to online. House Republican leadership didn't publicly address the matter, but Democrats expressed that the incident violated trust because someone could have been contagious and didn't inform others.
Republican delegates had been interested in returning to Richmond to meet in person, saying they think it can be done safely. At least Dels. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, and Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, have announced they plan to go to Richmond in January and work out of the Pocahontas Building, where the legislators' offices are located. Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, said he may also go to Richmond in January.
There hasn't been any announcement yet about whether the Pocahontas Building will be open to the public during the regular session.
"I understand why we're virtual now with the pandemic," Austin said. "The Senate has fewer members and they were able to find a facility to accommodate them, but I feel like that's where we need to be."
