The Interstate 81 northbound on-ramp at exit 175 in Rockbridge County will be closed for a short time next week for guardrail work and pavement striping.

The ramp, located near Natural Bridge, will be closed from 1 p.m. Wednesday until about 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Drivers should use U.S. 11 to the northbound ramp at exit 180. Work will be performed, weather permitting.