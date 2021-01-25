In Botetourt County, new Colonial Elementary opens its doors

The county’s economic development authority, in a first for Botetourt County, headed up the $26 million project and negotiated with contractors on the school system's behalf. The school board had determined that a fifth renovation of the 1939 building — the other makeovers were in 1949, 1969, 1975 and 1985 — wouldn't be worth the cost.

The school division will hand over the property to the county after it is completely emptied, school board Chairwoman Anna Weddle said. Its future is undetermined, county officials said.

As for the new building's future? Riggs, a Botetourt County native and Colonial's principal for 20 years, said that once everyone is settled in and any troubleshooting is done, the place will become a lot more personalized, and students will be at the heart of that. The old building was decorated over the years in a way that reflected the values taught there, Riggs said.

Children told Riggs that they missed such positive quotes on the school walls as "Be the change you want to see in the world," "You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take" and "Leadership is doing the right thing when no one else is looking." Fifth graders will get to choose their favorite wall quotes, and if they help sponsor those quotes, their names will go underneath them, Riggs said.