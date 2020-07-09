Injunction blocks more Confederate statue removal in Richmond; Ashe memorial removed at family's request

The Richmond judge who blocked Virginia from removing the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue has granted an injunction that bars the city from continuing to remove Confederate iconography.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo ordered Thursday a 60-day injunction halting further removal of Confederate monuments, which the city has been taking down since last week. The decision came after an anonymous plaintiff sued Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney earlier this week over his order to remove the symbols.
The mayor’s lawyers and the city’s public works director said the city also plans to remove the Arthur Ashe monument from Monument Avenue. Ashe’s family made the request, fearing damage to the statue, they said.
Lawyers for Stoney said all the city’s Confederate statues have been removed since last week, with the exception of A.P. Hill’s in Northside, since Hill’s remains are there.
As Stoney’s lawyer tried to draw a line between the police killing of Minnesota man George Floyd and anger that led protesters to topple statues, Cavedo said: “This is so much more than that. This is a revolution.”