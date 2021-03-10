Investigators find use of racial slurs 'common' at VMI, incidents of sexual assault

The utterance of racial slurs has been “common” at Virginia Military Institute and numerous incidents of sexual harassment and assault have occurred since women were admitted to the military college nearly 25 years ago, according to a report from investigators.

The independent investigation into the state-funded college began two months ago following allegations of racism, and an interim report published this week documents responses from alumni, current cadets and faculty about them witnessing or experiencing racism and sexism.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a 1981 VMI graduate who ordered the investigation, said the findings so far are “very disturbing.”

“What we want for VMI and what we want for any college or university in Virginia is for that place to be open, to be welcoming, and for people to feel comfortable when they go there,” Northam said Tuesday.

VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said the college is “deeply troubled” by the accounts included in the report.

“Reported allegations of racism and sexual improprieties are immediately investigated by the Institute,” he wrote in a statement. “If found to be substantiated, action is taken. VMI will, of course, continue to foster a culture where all members of its community are treated with dignity and respect.”