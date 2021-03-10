Investigators find use of racial slurs 'common' at VMI, incidents of sexual assault

The utterance of racial slurs has been “common” at Virginia Military Institute and numerous incidents of sexual harassment and assault have occurred since women were admitted to the military college nearly 25 years ago, according to a report from investigators.
The independent investigation into the state-funded college began two months ago following allegations of racism, and an interim report published this week documents responses from alumni, current cadets and faculty about them witnessing or experiencing racism and sexism.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a 1981 VMI graduate who ordered the investigation, said the findings so far are “very disturbing.”
“What we want for VMI and what we want for any college or university in Virginia is for that place to be open, to be welcoming, and for people to feel comfortable when they go there,” Northam said Tuesday.
VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said the college is “deeply troubled” by the accounts included in the report.
“Reported allegations of racism and sexual improprieties are immediately investigated by the Institute,” he wrote in a statement. “If found to be substantiated, action is taken. VMI will, of course, continue to foster a culture where all members of its community are treated with dignity and respect.”
Current cadets and alumni from the last two decades have said the use of the "n-word" is common, according to the report authored by the investigative team from Barnes & Thornburg. One white student who attended the college 20 years ago said the word was “absolutely a part of life in the barracks.”
VMI turned over a 223-page document regarding investigations the school conducted into allegations with a “racial component” between 2015 and 2020, and most of them involved the use of the racial slur.
Some alumni and current cadets said they believe the source of tension at the college is between those who participate in athletics and those who do not, and because most of the Black cadets are athletes, race has become intertwined.
Cadets have to participate in parades, inspections and other military events, but athletes often are excused.
“When majority black athletes refuse to conform to the military system at VMI, it causes an issue between athletes and non-athletes who came to VMI for the military system,” a current cadet told investigators. “When the majority of those athletes are black, it creates unconscious bias within the corps against black cadets, which is the reason for the issues with race at VMI. The issue is that non athletes came to VMI for VMI, and athletes came to VMI for sports, and they just don’t see eye to eye.”
The college’s ties to the Confederacy have been a topic of much discussion in the past year. Until December, a statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson stood on campus, and new cadets, including Black students, had to salute it or be punished until just a few years ago.
Some alumni said cadets hung Confederate flags in their rooms, and one current cadet said he’s heard cadets chanting, while drinking shots, “3, 2, 1, the South should’ve won.”
Two recent graduates told investigators that cadets could participate in activities on Lee-Jackson Day (a state holiday up until last year), but when cadets tried to attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, they were turned down.
Investigators reported that during the course of the investigation, “members from across the VMI community have said that discrimination against and treatment of female cadets may be more concerning than conditions for racial minorities.”
The investigative team’s survey showed 8% of female cadets reported they experience some form of sexual assault. A woman said that in the 2010s, an administrator raped her and the inspector general found the report to be substantiated. She said the college’s top leader rejected the findings, and the administrator resigned.
Several recent alumni told investigators that the commandant’s staff repeatedly walked into the women’s rooms when they had their shades down, a sign they were changing their clothes.
A woman who was among the first to attend the college after it was forced to break its all-male tradition told investigators that male cadets seemed to try to drive women to quit. She said a man urinated on a woman while she was sleeping, and men defecated in bags and threw them in the women’s rooms.
Investigators are expected to complete their investigation by June, with a final report issued in June or July. That report should include recommendations.
Members of the board of visitors have expressed the view that the investigation is “redundant, because the board and VMI are already addressing the issues that led to this investigation,” according to the report. The school has created a diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, is in the middle of searching for a chief diversity officer, and is addressing race and gender issues through its strategic plan.
The report noted that VMI has a “proud and extremely loyal alumni base.”
“Many shared the view that VMI can implement changes to address problems they saw without losing VMI’s unique and special identity,” investigators wrote.