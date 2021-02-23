Legislators at odds over how to extend workers’ compensation pay for Virginia's first responders and nurses who contract COVID-19

“Now more than ever, we've got to prioritize our heroes who put themselves on the line over the last year,” said Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who is sponsoring one of the bills.

The proposals from Jones and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, would provide a legal “presumption” that if firefighters, law enforcement, correction officers and emergency medical workers get sick with COVID-19 that it came from work for the purposes of receiving workers’ compensation. Hurst’s bill would cover health care employees who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

Delegates and senators will meet over the next few days to see if they can come to a consensus on the bills. With vaccination underway, delegates are insisting that applying the pay back to March is a fair way to compensate those employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Never before have we seen a crisis like this and to not provide the retroactivity in this bill would be nothing short of disgusting,” Jones said. “And frankly, the Senate of Virginia has been obstinate in this regard, and we'd like to see them get to the same level as the House with the retroactivity clause.”