Lexington child welfare advocate to challenge Del. Ronnie Campbell for GOP nomination

Mark Reed, a child welfare reform advocate from Lexington, is challenging Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, for the Republican nomination this year.
Campbell, 66, was elected to the House of Delegates in a special election in 2018 to replace now-U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt. A former Virginia state trooper, Campbell's known for being a gun rights defender. In the last few months, he's gained attention for repeating the false claim that Democrats stole the election from former President Donald Trump and signing on to a letter asking former Vice President Mike Pence to toss out Virginia's electoral votes before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Reed, 60, is a military veteran and retired social services worker. In his retirement, Reed has worked for improving child care. He helped Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, advocate to establish the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which would investigate complaints concerning the Virginia Department of Social Services and focus on foster care and child-placing decisions.
"We need a delegate who is a natural leader and an accomplished doer who can get the job done," Reed said in a statement.
The 24th House District covers the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington as well as Bath and Rockbridge counties and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties. Republicans will have to choose a nomination method to pick their candidate to appear on the November ballot.
Virginia is in the middle of the process of drawing new legislative maps this year, but since the census data to do that won't be available until after the June primary deadline, candidates are running using the current boundaries.
Elsewhere, Democrat Dustin Wimbish, an Army veteran and stay-at-home father, announced he will challenge Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, in the 8th District that consists of Salem, Craig County and parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties.
In the Botetourt area, Libertarian Dean Davison is challenging Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who is in his third term representing the 19th District spanning Covington, Alleghany County and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties.