Lexington child welfare advocate to challenge Del. Ronnie Campbell for GOP nomination

Mark Reed, a child welfare reform advocate from Lexington, is challenging Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, for the Republican nomination this year.

Campbell, 66, was elected to the House of Delegates in a special election in 2018 to replace now-U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt. A former Virginia state trooper, Campbell's known for being a gun rights defender. In the last few months, he's gained attention for repeating the false claim that Democrats stole the election from former President Donald Trump and signing on to a letter asking former Vice President Mike Pence to toss out Virginia's electoral votes before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Reed, 60, is a military veteran and retired social services worker. In his retirement, Reed has worked for improving child care. He helped Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, advocate to establish the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which would investigate complaints concerning the Virginia Department of Social Services and focus on foster care and child-placing decisions.