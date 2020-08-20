Lexington council chooses Oak Grove as new Jackson cemetery name

The Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery’s new name will be Oak Grove Cemetery.
Having narrowed the potential options down to four at previous meetings, the Lexington City Council made their pick with a unanimous vote during Thursday’s regular meeting, which was conducted via Zoom video conference software and livestreamed on Facebook.
The name Oak Grove arises from the historical fact that in the 1700s an oak grove stood on the land where the cemetery is now.
At Lexington City Council's next meeting on Sept. 3, council members will consider adopting an ordinance that will make their choice of name law. A public hearing hearing will take place before that vote.
The May death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and spurred activists to demand the dismantling of Confederate monuments, calling them symbols of racial oppression and white supremacy.
The process in Lexington leading to Thursday’s selection was set in motion June 18, where more than 30 people spoke or wrote demanding that the council denounce and remove the city’s monuments and place names connected to the Confederacy.
After hours of discussion during their July 2 meeting, council voted unanimously to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. During that meeting, Vice Mayor Marylin Alexander, the only Black member of the city council, said that the name change wasn’t for the benefit of Blacks and whites of her generation, but “for the benefit of my children and my grandchildren, and all of our grandchildren, and more for generations to come, so that their lives are not in any way negatively affected by the vestiges of an ugly past based on a heritage that included hate.”
Most of the letters and commentary the council has received since that decision, ranging from as far away as Alabama and Texas, demanded that the name be left alone. Yet council has also received praise from residents who believe the renaming is a good first step in making the city more inclusive.
Thursday evening, more examples of both types of comments were read into the record for about twenty minutes before council voted on the name.
“I realize there is much pain and disappointment for many of our local citizens, but there is also much relief, joy and hope that this change is being made,” wrote Lexington resident Deborah Funkhouser.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!