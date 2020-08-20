Lexington council chooses Oak Grove as new Jackson cemetery name

The Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery’s new name will be Oak Grove Cemetery.

Having narrowed the potential options down to four at previous meetings, the Lexington City Council made their pick with a unanimous vote during Thursday’s regular meeting, which was conducted via Zoom video conference software and livestreamed on Facebook.

The name Oak Grove arises from the historical fact that in the 1700s an oak grove stood on the land where the cemetery is now.

At Lexington City Council's next meeting on Sept. 3, council members will consider adopting an ordinance that will make their choice of name law. A public hearing hearing will take place before that vote.

The May death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and spurred activists to demand the dismantling of Confederate monuments, calling them symbols of racial oppression and white supremacy.

The process in Lexington leading to Thursday’s selection was set in motion June 18, where more than 30 people spoke or wrote demanding that the council denounce and remove the city’s monuments and place names connected to the Confederacy.