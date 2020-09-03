 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington council votes Stonewall Jackson cemetery name change into law
0 comments

Lexington council votes Stonewall Jackson cemetery name change into law

Only $5 for 5 months
DH01182020 LeeJackson p03

Various confederate flags fly at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery in Lexington as people remember the Civil War general during a ceremony earlier this year.

 File | The Roanoke Times

Lexington City Council made the name change from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery to Oak Grove Cemetery official during Thursday night’s regular meeting.

With a unanimous vote, council adopted a new law that makes the change part of the city code.

Councilman Chuck Smith, who made the first motion to adopt the ordinance, shared a statement elucidating his thoughts on why the name needed to change.

“Its effect on tourism should be negligible. Visitors interested in Jackson don’t come for the sign, they come for the man,” he said. “Jackson owned slaves and fought for slavery … Memorializing Jackson in a Lexington city cemetery announces to everyone that the city and its residents support Jackson and what he stood and fought for.” He called that “unacceptable and indefensible.”

Before the vote, council members read letters aloud from opponents and supporters of the switch.

“It is wrong not to allow Confederate descendants to remember and honor their ancestors,” wrote Rockbridge County native Norma Longo, who suggested that the name “Oak Grove” is already in use in too many localties.

Lexington resident Tamara Duvall thanked council for choosing Oak Grove, writing that it will match well with the city’s historically Black cemetery, Evergreen, “both evoking the peace of nature.”

The name Oak Grove arises from the historical fact that in the 1700s an oak grove stood on the land where the cemetery is now.

The May death in police custody in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and spurred activists to demand the dismantling of Confederate monuments, calling them symbols of racial oppression and white supremacy.

At the Lexington council’s June 18 meeting, more than 30 people demanded the denouncement and removal of the city’s monuments and place names connected to the Confederacy.

On July 2, council voted unanimously to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. Afterward, council received hundreds of comments demanding that the decision be reversed. Instead, they moved forward with the choice, officially selecting the name Oak Grove Cemetery on Aug. 20.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Journalist: Surveillance of poisoned Putin critic who is fighting for life was constant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert