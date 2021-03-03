Libertarians select Stewartsville man to run for House of Delegates seat in Botetourt, Bedford

Libertarian Party members have nominated a candidate for the 19th District House of Delegates race.

The party, in an online nominating convention, selected Dean Davison, of Stewartsville, to run for the seat. The 37-year-old Davison, a New Jersey native, said in an email that he has lived in Bedford County since 2008 and is a volunteer firefighter.

Davison ran in 2019, as well, but had to drop out, because his father had cancer, he wrote.

Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, represents the district, which covers Covington and Alleghany County and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties. Austin, who ran unopposed in 2019, said on Wednesday that he is running for reelection. It would be his fifth term.

Davison, who has spent 20 years as a volunteer firefighter, said he is a consultant for The Weather Pros, which provides weather consultation to snow plow businesses and others. He has not held public office, but is state secretary for the Libertarian Party of Virginia and vice-chair of The Roanoke Valley Libertarians. He is a former Libertarian party chair for the 5th Congressional District, he wrote.

A Libertarian Party of Virginia news release said that many in the region are frustrated with the growing divide between Republicans and Democrats.

"You don’t have to vote for one of two parties,” Davison said in the news release. “The Libertarian Party of Virginia and the Roanoke Valley Libertarians represent all of your rights all of the time. Change must start locally.”

