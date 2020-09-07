 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle accident in downtown Roanoke
One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning on the 700 block of Campbell Avenue SW. 

Roanoke police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman lying in the road near a motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries. 

According to police, the man was driving the motorcycle and lost control before hitting the median. The incident is under investigation.  

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

