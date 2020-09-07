1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle accident in downtown Roanoke

One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning on the 700 block of Campbell Avenue SW.
Roanoke police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman lying in the road near a motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
According to police, the man was driving the motorcycle and lost control before hitting the median. The incident is under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.