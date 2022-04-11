 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead following Monday morning fire in Roanoke

041222-roa-va-roafatalfire p01

One person died in a house fire Monday morning in the 3700 block of Greenland Avenue Northwest, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

One person is dead after a Monday morning house fire in northwest Roanoke.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said first responders were dispatched to the 3700 block of Greenland Avenue Northwest just before 7 a.m.

Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the attic. One person was located inside the residence.

The department’s public information officer, Rachel Hale, confirmed in an email shortly before 11 a.m. that the person found inside the home is deceased. She could not provide additional information.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

