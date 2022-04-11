1 dead following Monday morning fire in Roanoke

One person is dead after a Monday morning house fire in northwest Roanoke.
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said first responders were dispatched to the 3700 block of Greenland Avenue Northwest just before 7 a.m.
Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the attic. One person was located inside the residence.
The department’s public information officer, Rachel Hale, confirmed in an email shortly before 11 a.m. that the person found inside the home is deceased. She could not provide additional information.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
