1 person dies in Roanoke house fire

One person died in a southeast Roanoke house fire Monday afternoon, and another person was injured.

Crews were called about 1:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue and arrived to find flames coming from a two-story house.

Firefighters were told that one person escaped the blaze by jumping from a second-story window.

Crews initially thought three other people were trapped inside but later learned it was only one person, who was not able to escape. The person who died has not yet been identified publicly and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Flames left the entire from of the home burned completely black.

The person who jumped from the window was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Details of that person's injuries and condition have not yet been released. A Roanoke firefighter was also hospitalized for heat exposure.

A neighbor who lives across the street said she watched the fire unfold with alarming speed.

"At 1:45, it was fine. At 1:49, it was completely engulfed," recalled the woman, who asked that her name not be published.