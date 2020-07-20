1 person dies in Roanoke house fire

One person died in a southeast Roanoke house fire Monday afternoon, and another person was injured.
Crews were called about 1:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue and arrived to find flames coming from a two-story house.
Firefighters were told that one person escaped the blaze by jumping from a second-story window.
Crews initially thought three other people were trapped inside but later learned it was only one person, who was not able to escape. The person who died has not yet been identified publicly and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Flames left the entire from of the home burned completely black.
The person who jumped from the window was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Details of that person's injuries and condition have not yet been released. A Roanoke firefighter was also hospitalized for heat exposure.
A neighbor who lives across the street said she watched the fire unfold with alarming speed.
"At 1:45, it was fine. At 1:49, it was completely engulfed," recalled the woman, who asked that her name not be published.
She said two children had been in the home earlier in the day, but they had been picked up and taken somewhere else a little over an hour before the fire started.
Before fire crews arrived at the scene, the woman said, other neighbors used a ladder to try to help the resident who was trapped on the second floor, but the flames intensified and he was forced to jump.
About 2:15 p.m., as the Stewart Avenue blaze was still being attended to, another call came in reporting a second and unrelated southeast Roanoke fire, about a half-mile away, in the 2000 block of Wise Avenue.
Crews responded to that location and found light smoke coming from the second floor of the structure, but no one was home and no injuries were reported, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
Details about the cause and amount of damage the Wise Avenue fire caused have not yet been released.
