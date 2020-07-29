1 person killed in I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Botetourt County

The driver of a pickup involved in an early morning crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County has died.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in a news release.

The crash happened at 5:18 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck struck an illegally parked tractor on the right shoulder of the roadway, according to the release.

The pickup came to rest in the roadway and was struck by another tractor-trailer traveling south on the interstate.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to Garletts.

Lt. Dylan Kiger of the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department said Wednesday that the pickup driver had to be cut out of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer driver was unharmed, Kiger said.

Both southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed Wednesday morning, with traffic backed up for at least two miles. Vehicles were being detoured at Exit 162, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

