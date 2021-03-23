1 tree-sitter removed from Mountain Valley Protest protest site

“The least we can do is come out and show some solidarity,” said Ben James of Roanoke County, who joined more than a dozen people who gathered at the site for much of the day.

News media and legal observers with the National Lawyers Guild, who have been monitoring the tree-sits since November, were not allowed access to the scene. That was due to logistical and safety issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, questioned that in a written statement. “The freedom of the press is fundamental to a healthy democracy, and the media should be allowed to observe these events,” he said.

Later in the day, legal observers were allowed to witness the extraction efforts, Wright said. A Roanoke Times photographer who attempted to accompany a resident, at his invitation, to his home near the tree-sits was turned back at a police blockade.

Mountain Valley will foot the bill — at least initially — for the expenses Montgomery County incurs for the removal activity, according to a Jan. 25 order from Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk.

However, the order also says that Mountain Valley can try to recover its expenses from the tree-sitters and any others violating the court’s injunction to leave the pipeline right of way.