10 more COVID-19 cases found among inmates at Roanoke jail after widespread testing

A round of widespread testing initiated last week found 10 additional cases of COVID-19 among 389 inmates in the Roanoke City Jail.
The new test results bring the total number of announced diagnoses related to the jail to date to 14 inmates and 14 employees.
The jail decided to test every inmate in its care on Friday to help assess conditions and identify asymptomatic cases.
The decision to do a broader point-in-time analysis was made alongside the Virginia Department of Health, which has been guiding the jail as it works to curb the outbreak, officials said.
The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the inmate testing Monday. All staffers and outside contractors who come into contact with the jail or administrative facilities are set to be tested as well over the coming week, officials said.
The virus was first detected around the jail in mid-July among deputies who were flagged by the daily health screenings required when they report for work.
No cases among either staff or inmates have required hospitalization to date, officials said. They said they wouldn’t provide more detail about anyone's conditions or symptoms.
The inmates who tested positive are in quarantine housing, officials said, and are being supervised by medical staff.
The jail continues to set masking requirements, carry out heightened cleaning and provide extra hygiene products to inmates, officials said
“While our facility will not allow for complete social distancing within housing units, the department is doing its best to educate the inmate population on the importance of wearing a mask, good hygiene and other safety measures,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The total number of workers who will be tested over the coming week wasn’t immediately available. Sheriff Tim Allen’s office employs a staff of 207 but there are also contractors and outside vendors who might have contact with the building.
The sheriff’s office said future testing decisions will be made in partnership with the health department. The current round of testing marks the first blanket assessment done by the office.
The jail’s protocol previously had been to test people based on symptoms or exposure. Other precautions included screening all who entered the building, and quarantining new inmates for 14 days. Those measures were consistent with federal and state health guidelines, officials said.
The sheriff’s office is working to add a form to its website where questions and concerns about COVID-19 can be submitted. That is expected to be up later this week. Questions and comments also can be directed on weekdays to 853-1761.
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that total COVID-19 cases had reached 107,421, an increase of 734 from Sunday.
That tally included 103,016 confirmed cases and 4,405 probable cases. COVID-19 deaths rose by four for a total of 2,385: 2,268 confirmed and 117 probable.
The health department defines probable cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure but whose case hasn’t been confirmed with a positive test.
Reported infections have increased in all localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys over the past month, but two lower-population communities — Radford and Floyd County — have seen their numbers jump substantially.
Monday’s figures didn’t show a dramatic rise in cases in those localities or elsewhere in the valleys.
Radford, where college students returned to campus two weeks ago and to classes last week, went from 19 cases on July 16 to 67 on Sunday.
On Monday, the health department reported one new case in Radford, for a total of 68.
Radford’s rate of 370.8 cases per 100,000 residents is still far below the hardest-hit parts of Virginia and even nearby localities like Roanoke County (554.9 per 100,000). Radford has an estimated population of 18,000.
Floyd County, where public school students returned to classes Tuesday, went from 25 cases by July 16 to 112 as of Sunday, an increase of 87 cases in one month. On Monday, the health department reported two new cases in Floyd County.
The county’s rate is 721.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Floyd County has an estimated population of 15,500.
The hardest-hit locality in the two valleys, Roanoke, went from 617 cases on July 16 to 1,082 as of Monday, 18 additional cases from the day before. That’s also a rate of 1,082.9 cases per 100,000 residents.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department's website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
