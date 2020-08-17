10 more COVID-19 cases found among inmates at Roanoke jail after widespread testing

The jail continues to set masking requirements, carry out heightened cleaning and provide extra hygiene products to inmates, officials said

“While our facility will not allow for complete social distancing within housing units, the department is doing its best to educate the inmate population on the importance of wearing a mask, good hygiene and other safety measures,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The total number of workers who will be tested over the coming week wasn’t immediately available. Sheriff Tim Allen’s office employs a staff of 207 but there are also contractors and outside vendors who might have contact with the building.

The sheriff’s office said future testing decisions will be made in partnership with the health department. The current round of testing marks the first blanket assessment done by the office.

The jail’s protocol previously had been to test people based on symptoms or exposure. Other precautions included screening all who entered the building, and quarantining new inmates for 14 days. Those measures were consistent with federal and state health guidelines, officials said.