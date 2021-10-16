10th GO Fest showcases mountain, metro mix

Recreationists brought the joy of outdoor activities to downtown Roanoke this weekend during the city’s 10th Go Outside Festival, which drew crowds by the thousands to support local businesses and community groups from Friday to Sunday.

“GO Fest is an annual celebration of one of our community’s greatest strengths: the outdoors,” said Pete Eshelman, event organizer and director for Roanoke Outside Foundation. “It’s our annual time to celebrate that community strength, and introduce new people to it.”

Stunt cyclists performed acrobatic twists off ramps along Campbell Avenue at the Roanoke City Market on a blustery Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, nimble show dogs demonstrated their diving skills, leaping the length of a school bus into water.

It’s the first time the event was held downtown. Attendees at the free festival shopped between farmers’ stalls and retail stores on Market Street, while others sipped beers as they strolled the closed-off streets and listened to live music.

“We felt that by coming downtown, it would drive traffic into all these downtown businesses,” Eshelman said.

Staff members polled at bars, restaurants and retailers on Saturday afternoon mostly agreed customers had increased due to the GO Fest crowd.