10th GO Fest showcases Roanoke's mountain, metro mix

Recreationists brought the joy of outdoor activities to downtown Roanoke this weekend during the city’s 10th Go Outside Festival, which drew crowds by the thousands to support local businesses and community groups from Friday to Sunday.
“GO Fest is an annual celebration of one of our community’s greatest strengths: the outdoors,” said Pete Eshelman, event organizer and director for Roanoke Outside Foundation. “It’s our annual time to celebrate that community strength, and introduce new people to it.”
Stunt cyclists performed acrobatic twists off ramps along Campbell Avenue at the Roanoke City Market on a blustery Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, nimble show dogs demonstrated their diving skills, leaping the length of a school bus into water.
It’s the first time the event was held downtown. Attendees at the free festival shopped between farmers’ stalls and retail stores on Market Street, while others sipped beers as they strolled the closed-off streets and listened to live music.
“We felt that by coming downtown, it would drive traffic into all these downtown businesses,” Eshelman said.
Staff members polled at bars, restaurants and retailers on Saturday afternoon mostly agreed customers had increased due to the GO Fest crowd.
“We thought long and hard about should we do the festival this year,” Eshelman said. “But in talking with people, we realized the community needs this right now, and I think the turnout shows people were ready for this.”
In dozens of tents lining downtown streets from Campbell to Franklin to Elm Avenue, area businesses promoted all sorts of outdoors, health and wellness offerings.
Two massive, inflatable wading pools crowded the market district where people could joyride kayaks, paddleboards and test-cast fishing rods. Kids enjoyed rock climbing, slack-lining, painting and bicycling.
“One of the goals is for people to come here and discover something,” Eshelman said. “People can try these things out and get a taste for it, and hopefully make it part of their daily lives.”
Past renditions of the GO Fest amassed as many as 35,000 visitors at Rivers Edge Park in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Regional Partnership data. But this year, with so many points of entry to the free event, Eshelman said there was little use trying to count the number of visitors.
“This year we’ll be measuring on ‘how did the businesses do?’”
Last year’s GO Fest was limited to a ticketed benefit concert that raised $100,000 for the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s Project Outside initiative, Eshelman said. That money funded 14 grants, allowing trail groups to purchase new tools, enabling new access to the Roanoke River and seeding an outdoor mentorship program at Total Action for Progress, he said as examples.
Beer sales and sponsorships enable the festival to be free, and proceeds this year will again go to Project Outside, funding another set of community-driven outdoor improvement efforts.
“It highlights our mountain-metro mix,” Eshelman said. “You can be in an urban environment right next to the great outdoors. We’re bringing those two together.”