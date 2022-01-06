11:20PM UPDATE: Snow wrapping up; 1-2 inches just north, west of Roanoke and in higher elevations

UPDATE 11:20PM, 1/6/2022: Snow is close wrapping up for the Roanoke area. The big flakes fell at lower elevations but didn't have time to start sticking. Some locations just west and north of the valley, and higher elevations to the southwest, have received 1-2 inches, perhaps a little more in a few spots. It got just a little too warm today and our part of the system was not quite moist enough for it to do more. This was not our storm anyway -- it's Nashville's, Kentucky's, West Virginia's, and ultimately will be the Northeast's. Friday will be blustery one with highs staying below freezing and lows dropping off to single digits and lower teens by Saturday morning. This won't be our last snow rodeo of this winter. END UPDATE

UPDATE 10:30PM, 1/6/2022: Snow has been ongoing for 1-2 hours in many locations west and north of Roanoke and in higher elevations, with some reports of around 1 inch of accumulation in the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. Snow looks to continue about another hour or so, and even some may make it to the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, though accumulations look doubtful. A little too much warmth today and not quite enough moisture for a widespread significant snowfall, but there is enough to be slick in some of our region, so be mindful of that when headed out in the morning even if it's not bad near where you are. END UPDATE

UPDATE 8PM, 1/6/2022: A band of precipitation -- rain to start, changing to snow from west to east -- is moving eastward into the New River Valley and will enter the Roanoke Valley in the next hour or so. This band is expected to last through about midnight and may lead to light accumulations of snow, generally 2 inches or less, with a few spots getting up to 3. Roads may quickly become slick as temperatures drop and rain and melted snow begins to freeze on road surfaces. Forecast guidance has ticked up a bit on snow accumulation but it still looks like a light event in our region while much of West Virginia gets heavier amounts. END UPDATE

UPDATE 4PM, 1/6/2022: Precipitation, mostly snow, much of it aloft, has begun moving into Southwest Virginia mainly west of Interstate 77. Patchy precipitation -- a mix of snow, sleet and rain -- will continue to move across the western part of Virginia this evening, perhaps a more organized band by around 8-10 p.m. Most data trends suggest a drier system that may have a hard time cooling some surface temperatures -- Roanoke reached 50 degrees today -- long enough for much snowfall. So current indications are that snowfall amounts will generally be less, especially in lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and points east and south, where less than an inch now seems likely. To the west and north, and in some higher elevations, 1-3 inches still appears likely, but may be more toward the 1-2 end of things in many locations rather than 3. Areas near the West Virginia border and west of I-77 still have the best chance of 3 or more inches, with 4+ inches likely in much of West Virginia. There could still be heavier banding that occurs to raise the totals some, and we'll be on the watch for that through the evening hours. END UPDATE

A low-pressure system tracking just south and east of our region, before transferring its energy to a coastal low, will bring a band of snow, beginning as rain and sleet in some areas, to our region on this Thursday evening, roughly between 6 and 11 p.m.

There is the usual variance in forecast model output and therefore some uncertainty about accumulations, but areas west and north of Roanoke have the best chance at 1-3 inches, or possibly more if heavier snow develops or lasts a little longer. Much of West Virginia and Kentucky are under winter storm warnings for more than 4 inches of snow, and some of that may bleed into Virginia's westernmost counties and the area west of Interstate 77. Because of the speed of the system, this is very unlikely to be a widespread 4+ inch snow across the New River and Roanoke valleys, though localized amounts that high are possible.

While it will not be falling from the 60s like it did Monday, we also will not have the strong dynamic cooling in play we had that morning. Temperatures will fall primarily from cold-air advection behind a cold front and from evaporational cooling as precipitations falls into cooler, drier air. Temperatures are likely to start in the 40s in the Roanoke area and lower elevations to the east and south, and therefore the precipitation will probably begin as rain in those areas, and may begin briefly as rain or sleet just about anywhere in our region.

Urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley will have a harder time getting cold enough for snow to reach the surface, or snow to stick once it does, so that may depress amounts in the city compared to higher elevations surrounding the valley and points farther north and west. Roanoke/Salem city dwellers are well-versed in this on borderline temperature precipitation events.

This could be overcome faster if a heavier band of precipitation moves across the region, as some models show, so be prepared for 3 inches in the city as a higher-end scenario and more widespread road difficulties even though something closer to 1 inch with scattered slush appears more likely in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley.

Most of the snow, besides some lingering flurries, should be over by midnight and will be followed by some of the coldest weather we've seen in three years, with 20s to near 30 highs on Friday and single-digits to lower teens lows on Saturday morning. This will be a short-lived Arctic punch as a storm system tracking to our west pulls milder air back on Sunday, with highs in the 40s and rain, before colder weather again for early to mid next week.

