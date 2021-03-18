12th District race is on: GOP formally nominates Ballard, Hurst responds

A Pearisburg attorney and Army veteran has secured the GOP nomination to represent the 12th District in the November state House race.
Jason Ballard, 42, was officially named the Republican candidate on Monday, according to a news release. No other candidates filed challenges by the noon deadline.
The 12th District includes Radford and parts Montgomery, Pulaski and Giles counties. The seat is currently held by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg. The 33-year-old former TV reporter unseated Republican Joseph Yost in 2017, two years before a “blue tide” of Democrats would win control of the statehouse and governor’s office.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert issued a statement this week in support of Ballard's nomination. It read, in part: “The voter enthusiasm in the 12th District to replace Del. Chris Hurst is fantastic."
Gilbert noted that while a number of GOP candidates expressed interest in running against Hurst, Ballard was the only one to file proper paperwork. He called the process open and transparent.
Gilbert wrote that Ballard would represent the people of Southwest Virginia, and "not the views of the Democratic leaders in Fairfax County."
Ballard, a Pearisburg town councilman, announced last month that he would run for the House of Delegates.
Montgomery County businessman Larry Linkous had previously announced he would seek the nomination, but days later stepped out of the running.
Ballard, like Linkous, has said Hurst has been largely absent from the 12th District when not campaigning, and Ballard accused Hurst of siding with Northern Virginia on issues such as school funding.
“What is it that I've done that has said that I care more about Northern Virginia?” Hurst said in response Thursday. “Is it working to get broadband to the New River Valley through grant funding? By trying to go after more per-pupil funding for students? By trying to help health care workers who got COVID on the job?
“I think that they are grasping at straws because they are very animated and vocal in their displeasure of me, but are finding it very, very difficult to come up with tangible things that I have or have not done that would indicate that this region would be better served in Richmond by somebody else,” he said.
Ballard has also criticized Hurst and Virginia Democrats generally for what the and other Republicans say are inequities in school funding that hamstring Southwest Virginia schoolchildren.
“The Democratic Party is more than happy to take up the mantle of school funding in an equitable way, and to rethink a state obligation for capital projects,” Hurst said. “But that is a football that Republicans have fumbled for the last 30 years when they were in control and didn't do a damn thing about it.
“So I am more than happy for us to continue to move forward on that issue and to try and deliver some resolution on what is a chronic issue related to schools, and capital funding for schools, but don't say that Democrats have turned their back,” Hurst said. “When we were in the majority, we actually brought education funding back up to where we were before the Great Recession.”
Ballard has also said he wants to debate Hurst, a challenge Hurst said he’s willing to take up, with conditions.
“I have no problem discussing issues and what the state government has or has not done with Jason at any time,” Hurst said. “But we generally now don't have debates in this area anymore, and the reason we don't have debates in this area anymore is because Republicans stopped showing up to them."
So, Hurst said, they converted to community forums hosted by community and business organizations. But GOP candidates didn’t show up to those either, he said, pointing to two such forums -- one Giles County and one in Montgomery County -- that were canceled in 2019 because Republicans refused to attend.
“Whatever we can all mutually agree upon as two parties for the whole region, I'll be fine to do – whether that's debates or community forums,” Hurst said. “But I'll tell you that I will never not show up to an event that's put on by a local, reputable organization like the Chamber of Commerce, or the League of Women Voters where my non-participation would mean that they'd have to cancel the event.”
Ballard has said economic growth, broadband expansion and education will be major issues in his campaign.
“We obviously need job creation. We want to retain the businesses that are here. As you know, COVID has a tremendous impact on our small businesses. So we need to figure out a way to prop those folks back up and keep them in business,” Ballard has said. “I have three boys in the public school system, and, you know, we need to fully fund our schools.”
Hurst has also cited affordable housing and broadband access as issues he hopes to work on if re-elected.