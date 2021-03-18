12th District race is on: GOP formally nominates Ballard, Hurst responds

“So I am more than happy for us to continue to move forward on that issue and to try and deliver some resolution on what is a chronic issue related to schools, and capital funding for schools, but don't say that Democrats have turned their back,” Hurst said. “When we were in the majority, we actually brought education funding back up to where we were before the Great Recession.”

Ballard has also said he wants to debate Hurst, a challenge Hurst said he’s willing to take up, with conditions.

“I have no problem discussing issues and what the state government has or has not done with Jason at any time,” Hurst said. “But we generally now don't have debates in this area anymore, and the reason we don't have debates in this area anymore is because Republicans stopped showing up to them."

So, Hurst said, they converted to community forums hosted by community and business organizations. But GOP candidates didn’t show up to those either, he said, pointing to two such forums -- one Giles County and one in Montgomery County -- that were canceled in 2019 because Republicans refused to attend.