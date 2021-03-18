12th District race is on: GOP formally nominates Ballard

A Pearisburg attorney and Army veteran has secured the GOP nomination to represent the 12th District in the November state House race.
Jason Ballard, 42, was officially named the Republican candidate on Monday, according to a news release. No other candidates filed challenges by the noon deadline.
The 12th District includes Radford and parts Montgomery, Pulaski and Giles counties. The seat is currently held by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg. The 33-year-old former TV reporter unseated Republican Joseph Yost in 2017, two years before a “blue tide” of Democrats would win control of the statehouse and governor’s office.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert issued a statement this week in support of Ballard's nomination. It read, in part: “The voter enthusiasm in the 12th District to replace Del. Chris Hurst is fantastic."
Gilbert noted that while a number of GOP candidates expressed interest in running against Hurst, Ballard was the only one to file proper paperwork. He called the process open and transparent.
Gilbert wrote that Ballard would represent the people of Southwest Virginia, and "not the views of the Democratic leaders in Fairfax County."
Hurst did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. In a previous statement, he wrote: "I welcome a challenger this year as I always have, and I look forward to the exchanging of ideas that come with free and fair elections. I am incredibly proud of my record and the things I accomplished for the New River Valley."
Ballard, a Pearisburg town councilman, announced last month that he would run for the House of Delegates.
Montgomery County businessman Larry Linkous had previously announced he would seek the nomination, but days later stepped out of the running.
Ballard, like Linkous, has said Hurst has been largely absent from the 12th District when not campaigning, and Ballard accused Hurst of siding with Northern Virginia on issues such as school funding.
Ballard said economic growth, broadband expansion and education will be major issues in his campaign.
“We obviously need job creation. We want to retain the businesses that are here. As you know, COVID has a tremendous impact on our small businesses. So we need to figure out a way to prop those folks back up and keep them in business,” Ballard has said. “I have three boys in the public school system, and, you know, we need to fully fund our schools.”
In his previous statement, Hurst highlighted his support for bringing passenger rail service to the New River Valley and his legislative support for frontline healthcare workers. Hurst cited affordable housing and broadband access as areas he hopes to work on if re-elected.