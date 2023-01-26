$14 million settlement reached in Famous Anthony's hepatitis A outbreak

A $14 million settlement has been reached in lawsuits filed by more than 40 people who claimed they or their loved ones were exposed to a deadly viral outbreak while dining at two Famous Anthony’s restaurants.

Details of the agreement — reached on behalf of four patrons who died and others who were sickened when an employee unknowingly spread hepatitis A — became public during a hearing late Thursday in Roanoke’s federal court.

The lawsuits were filed in state court, transferred to bankruptcy court after the two Famous Anthony’s eateries filed for reorganization, and ultimately wound up before U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski.

Urbanski had been asked to decide whether the restaurant’s insurance carrier was obligated to cover $7 million in claims as it had argued, or $14 million that was sought by Famous Anthony’s and its victims.

With the case now settled for the maximum coverage amount, the litigation will return to bankruptcy court for a determination of who is entitled to what portion of the sum. That process, which will be handled by a medical claims evaluator, is expected to take several months before a final bankruptcy plan is confirmed.

But with a settlement now reached in principle, Urbanski said he hopes it will "bring some resolution to this tragic situation."

In addition to the four fatalities, other customers at the two restaurants — at Grandin Road Extension and Williamson Road — were hospitalized, and at least two underwent liver transplants.

"This has been a difficult case for everyone," said William Marler, a Seattle attorney who specializes in foodborne illness and represented 31 of the plaintiffs.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. agreed that its policy for Famous Anthony’s covered the claims made in lawsuits alleging the restaurants were liable for the outbreak, which began in the late summer of 2021.

However, the insurance company argued that $7 million in coverage should apply collectively to both restaurants. But it eventually agreed to double that amount, covering each one individually and making more money available to those who were infected.

Another snag came late last year, when the victims’ attorneys sought to expand the lawsuits to include a second claim: That the virus was spread when the infected employee touched surfaces such as doorknobs and tables that the consumers then came into contact with. Initially, the lawsuits had alleged only that patrons had eaten food that had been contaminated by the worker.

The unidentified employee had multiple duties, which included working as a cook, waiting on tables and greeting customers as they came into the restaurants.

Cincinnati objected to the surface contamination allegation, which it called “a theory in search of evidence.” But after Urbanski let the plaintiffs file amended lawsuits including both claims in early December, negotiations on the settlement began in earnest.

In 2021, the Virginia Health Department said the virus was spread by an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations. Patrons became sick at the Grandin and Williamson road eateries, but not at the third.

At the time, the unidentified worker did not know that he or she had hepatitis A, which generally does not produce symptoms for the first two weeks, which is also the period in which it is most contagious.

Microscopic amounts of fecal matter from the employee, who is suspected of inadequate hand-washing after using the bathroom, was spread to food and restaurant surfaces and then to customers.

Such transmission of hepatitis A, which causes liver inflammation, is rare. The infectious disease is more commonly spread among at-risk populations, particularly the substance use community, injection drug users and the homeless.