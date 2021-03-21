14 projects receive Project Outside grants

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is distributing $100,000, raised through the Project Outside campaign launched last year, to 14 grant applicants.

The projects receiving funding fall into three categories: maintenance, new infrastructure and organization support.

Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said the need to maintain existing assets was a driving force behind the project, inspired in part by a 2018 study that found a need for additional funding. He said all the projects that applied in the maintenance category were funded. A total of 23 applications were received.

The grant awards highlight the significant role volunteers play in this work, Eshelman said. Funds are being used to purchase tools and equipment for a growing network of volunteers in Franklin County, the Pathfinders for Greenways and the Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists.

Eshelman said he was pleased to see grant applications from organizations like Humble Hustle and Total Action for Progress that are working to expose young people to the outdoors.