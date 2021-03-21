14 projects receive Project Outside grants

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is distributing $100,000, raised through the Project Outside campaign launched last year, to 14 grant applicants.
The projects receiving funding fall into three categories: maintenance, new infrastructure and organization support.
Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said the need to maintain existing assets was a driving force behind the project, inspired in part by a 2018 study that found a need for additional funding. He said all the projects that applied in the maintenance category were funded. A total of 23 applications were received.
The grant awards highlight the significant role volunteers play in this work, Eshelman said. Funds are being used to purchase tools and equipment for a growing network of volunteers in Franklin County, the Pathfinders for Greenways and the Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists.
Eshelman said he was pleased to see grant applications from organizations like Humble Hustle and Total Action for Progress that are working to expose young people to the outdoors.
“One of our efforts as an organization has been really focusing on social equity and kind of how are we creating equitable access to the outdoors and to outdoor opportunities for our entire community,” he said.
The Project Outside campaign is ongoing. Several people set up recurring donations, Eshelman said, so funds are still coming in. He said the foundation is also working to engage more businesses and community members. The goal is to eventually offer another round of grants.
Project Outside awarded the following grants:
Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists: $20,000 to purchase a walk-behind skid steer machine for use on regional trail projects.
Roanoke County: $15,000 for a new Roanoke River access ramp at Wayside Park.
The city of Roanoke: $15,000 for repairs to a stretch of the Roanoke River Greenway between 13th Street and Piedmont Park.
Alleghany County Parks and Recreation: just under $10,000 for a maintenance vehicle to be used on the crushed gravel Jackson River Scenic Trail.
Humble Hustle: $9,000 for Project PARK (Peaceful Areas of Recreation for Kids), an initiative to improve the Villa Heights Recreation Center.
Franklin County Parks and Recreation: roughly $7,000 to build a new beginner/intermediate mountain bike flow trail in Waid Park.
Alleghany Highlands Trail Club: nearly $6,000 to rehabilitate the 11-mile Fore Mountain Trail, a connector between Clifton Forge and Covington.
Catawba Sustainability Center: more than $4,000 for improvements to a trail to connect the center with the Appalachian Trail, providing additional parking for McAfee Knob.
Franklin County Parks and Recreation: more than $3,000 to purchase trail-building and repair tools for volunteers.
Total Action for Progress: just under $3,000 to start Project Discovery, an outdoor club to connect underserved youth with the outdoors.
River Rock Climbing: just over $2,000 to offset losses caused by the pandemic. During its required shutdown, the gym still paid employees.
Pathfinders for Greenways: $2,000 to purchase tools for trail building and maintenance.
Ride CFVA: $1,000 for marketing the startup business, which caters to mountain bike tourism in the region.
Roanoke Disc Golf Club: just under $3,000 to improve the Explore Park’s Mayflower Disc Golf Course.