15th Annual Ride of Silence returns to Radford May 18

Join cyclists worldwide on May 18 in a silent, slow-paced ride in honor of vulnerable road users who have been hurt or killed while cycling on public roadways.

In Radford, there will be a police escort along the 7-mile route and the ride will be at a slow pace. Though solemn, the group ride is enjoyable and inspirational to riders of all ages, experience and ability, according to a city news release.

Helmets are required.

Co-sponsored by the New River Valley Bicycle Association and Pathways for Radford, the New River Valley ride was first organized in 2008 after the untimely death of Fess Green, a local professor and veteran cyclist.

Staging will take place in the Sal’s/El Charro (Central Lumber) parking lot at 709 W. Main St. The schedule is as follows:

6:30 p.m. – Staging begins.

6:45 p.m. – Speakers and instructions.

7 p.m. – Ride of Silence begins.

For those who cannot ride, support is still welcomed for bike safety and people can stand along the route on Main Street (from Sal’s and El Charro to the Dedmon Center).

Participants are invited to gather at Sal’s and El Charro following the ride to commemorate this year’s ride.

— The Roanoke Times