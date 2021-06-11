 Skip to main content
16 new firefighters to start in Roanoke County
16 new firefighters to start in Roanoke County

Beginning their rookie assignments at fire stations across Roanoke County on Saturday are 16 firefighters, some doubling as emergency medical technicians, hired with funding from a federal grant, a department spokesperson said.

Roanoke County Class 28.jpg

From left, with Chief Travis Griffith at center on May 27, are Roanoke County Fire & Rescue academy graduates Callahan, Copper, Cooper, Spruill, Meadows, Irvin, Slusher, Bibb, McAtee, Gardner, Bongard and Gillispie. Rookies begin their new positions Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Roanoke County received a $3 million federal grant in fall 2020, allowing its Fire & Rescue department to hire 15 people, funded by the grant money for three years, said community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel in an email.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue class 27

Pictured on April 9 from left are recent Roanoke County Firefighter and EMT graduates McCleese, Briscoe, Anderson and Lusk, standing with Chief Travis Griffith. Rookies begin their new positions Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Those people, split in two classes, graduated fire training academy in the spring and are now ready to relieve community emergencies.

